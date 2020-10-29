The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 376 incidents between Oct. 18-24, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Accident, no injury, Fifth St. and Roosevelt, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Assault, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Assault, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Assist other agency, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Attempted, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Attempted, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, First St. S., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, 502 Cleveland, Walker.
Business check, Town Hall Road, Akeley.
Business check, Hawk Trail NW, Hackensack.
Business check, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business check (two calls) Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, First St. S., Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, Breezy Point, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic, King St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic dispute, King St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Driving after suspension, Hwy. 84/York St., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (four separate calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Erratic driving, Abby Court, Pine River.
Failure to display lights, Hwy. 371/Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Gas drive-off (three separate incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Harassment, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Home incident, 30th Ave. NW, Backus.
Home incident, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, 44th St., Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
In the ditch, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Injured, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Sunrise Drive NW, Pine River.
Lost/found, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Lost/found, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Mail, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Motorist assist, (two calls) Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Motorist assist, Lakeside Dr., Walker.
Natural death, Proud Boy Lane, Remer.
Natural death, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Natural death, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Open bottle, River St./Third, Pine River.
Overdose, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Person of interest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property check, Pikie Point Lane, Longville.
Property damage, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Property/land dispute, Sunny Acres, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Property retrieval, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Andresen Bay, Remer.
Public assist, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Removal, Old Housing (two calls), Bena.
Removal, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Removal, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Residence check, CR 118 NW, Backus.
Residence check, Prairie Dr. NW, Longville.
Residence check, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence check, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Residence check, Arthur’s Point Dr., Hackensack.
Residence check, S. Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Residence check, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Road conditions, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Runaway, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threat, Cemetery Road, Hackensack.
Threat, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, 102nd St. NE, Boy River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 5, Longville.
Traffic stop, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Chimney Point, Hackensack.
Vehicle (two separate calls), 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Blue Water Lodge, Walker.
Vehicle, W. Trader’s Bay, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Welfare, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, First St. S., Pine River.
Welfare check, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Division St. W., Backus.
Welfare check, S. Thunder Lake Dr., Remer.
Welfare check, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
