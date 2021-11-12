The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 409 incidents between Oct. 31-Nov. 6, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Bluebird Nest Ln., Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, Maple Ave., Cass Lake.
Accident, fatal, 16th St., Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 6, Outing.
Assault, Hwy. 4, Remer.
Assist other agency, Star Grass Ln., Backus.
Assist other agency, Midway Cir., Walker.
Assist other agency, Roosevelt Rd., Pine River.
Assist other agency, Tilden Trl., Pine River.
Assist other agency, 16th Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, Hwy. 371 and Golf, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Front St., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Onigum, Walker.
Bite, animal, N. View Dr., Walker.
Burglary, 134th St., Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business, 7th St., Cass Lake.
Business, C.R. 118, Backus.
Business, C.R. 8, Bena.
Business, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy 371, Backus.
Business, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Child custody dispute, Hwy 371, Walker.
Crime against family-abuse, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Crime against family-abuse, 4th St., Cass Lake.
Crime against family-endangerment, Dunn Loop, Cass Lake.
Crime against family-neglect, 26th Ave., Backus.
Crime against family-neglect, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 38, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic, Dancing Wind, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, First Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Kego Lake Trl., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Driving after cancellation, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Driving after cancellation, Aspen Ave., Cass Lake.
EMS transport, Seventh St., Cass Lake (three calls).
Erratic driving, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Expired tabs, Front St., Pine River.
Fight, Front St., Walker.
Fire, Oak Ave., Cass Lake.
Fire, Birch Park Dr., Backus.
Fire, White Pine, Pine River.
Fire, Midway Dr., Walker
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gun, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gun (two incidents), Grant Utley,
Cass Lake.
Hang up (three incidents), Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Harassment, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine river.
Harassment, C.R. 55 NE, Remer
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. N., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Front St. N., Pine river.
Injured, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Injured, Murray Ave. W., Hackensack.
Lift assist, Harbor View, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, White Oak Dr., Longville.
Lost/found, Second Point, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Natural death, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 8, Federal Dam.
Noise complaint, Haskell Rd. NE, Longville.
Obstruct with force, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Overdose, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Overdose (two calls), Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Scenic Hwy. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest (two incidents), Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Person of interest, 24th St. SW, Pie River.
Person of interest, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Possession, Main St. E., Remer.
Possession/tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine river.
Potentially dangerous, Fourth Ave. E, Federal Dam.
Property, Headquarters Dr., Longville.
Property, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property check, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, 73rd St. NW., Akeley.
Property damage, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Property retrieval, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Currant Trail, Hackensack.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Removal, 68th Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, N. Hunter Lake, Longville.
Residence, Island View Lane, Longville.
Residence, Agency Bay, Walker.
Residence, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Residence, Rocky Point, Walker.
Residence, Diamond Trail, Walker.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Fox Haven Dr., Walker.
Runaway, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Speed, C.R. 1/C.R. 44, Pine River.
Speed, Front St. (four incidents), Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Stop sign violation, Front St., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Park Ave., Pine River.
Texting while driving (two incidents), Front St., Pine River.
Texting while driving, C.R. 2/Barclay, Pine River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Front St., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic stop, Autumn Loop, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Christmas Point Dr., Walker.
Traffic stop, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Traffic stop, Sucker Bay Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, (two calls), 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Trespassing, King St. S., Backus.
Truant, Murray Ave.., Pine river
Vehicle, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, River St., Pine River.
Vehicle, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, Indian Point, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Welfare check (two calls), First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Templer Point, Walker.
