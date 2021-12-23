The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 355 incidents between Dec. 12-18, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Barthelmy Ave. E., Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assault, Lake, Outing.
Assault, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Assault, Front St. W., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 29th St. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, E. Ottertail Rd., Walker.
Business, (two calls) 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, (two calls) First St. N., Pine River
Business, (two calls) Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, (two calls) Main St. E., Remer.
Business, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Carbon monoxide detector, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Atlas Trail NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, King St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Stony Point, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Stony Point, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic, Stony Point, Walker.
Domestic, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Shing Wauk, Walker.
Driving after revocation, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Driving under the influence, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Hwy. 371 SW Pine River.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Erratic driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Execute search warrant, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Fight, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Fire, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
General (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
General, Wood St. N., Backus.
General, Murray Ave., Pine River.
General, Hwy. 64/Hwy. 87, Backus.
Hang up, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Hang up, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Harassment, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Harassment, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, Vermilion, Remer.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Water’s Edge Court, Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, 22nd St. SW, Pie River.
Lift assist, Gladeview, Walker.
Loose animal, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Lost/found, Hillsdale, Walker.
Lost/found, 24th St. SW Pine River.
Lost/found, Sautbine Rd. NW, Walker.
Natural death, 108th St. NE, Boy River.
Neglect/abuse, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Neglect/abuse, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Obstruct legal process, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Other (two incidents), Michigan Ave., Walker.
Other, (two incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Other, Doty Ave. W., Pine River.
Other, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Other, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Other, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Other, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Other, Breezy Point, Walker.
Other, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Other, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
Other, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Overdose, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Person, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Person, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Person, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession of tobacco (two incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, First St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Portside Court, Walker.
Property damage, Kindler Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Property/land dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, N. Hunter Lake Rd., Longville.
Property retrieval, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Steamboat, Walker.
Public assist, Second St. N., Pine river.
Public assist, Park Ave., Pine River.
Removal, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine river.
Removal, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Removal, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Residence, 44th Ave. NW, Walker.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Roadway information, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
School bus stop arm violation, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (3 incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threat, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Threat, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Traffic stop, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Unsafe passing, Hwy. 371/Arlina, Pine River.
Utilities, Walker Bay, Walker.
Vehicle, Main St. E., Remer.
Violation of protection order, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Vulnerable adult, Weegwas Dr., Cass Lake.
Warning (10 stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., (six stops), Pine River.
Warning, 24th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warning, Shingobee Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Proud Boy Lane, Remer.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Whispering Pines, Hackensack.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
