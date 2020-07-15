The Cass County Board approved an updated COVID-19 preparedness plan at the July 7 regular meeting in Backus at the Land Department building.
The board also heard discussion on the coronavirus relief fund, an update from the probation director and where the county stands within the county health rankings in Minnesota.
The updated county preparedness plan ensures that sick workers stay home and report any exposure to the virus. At work, social distancing remains paramount as well as worker hygiene. Ventilation protocols have been put in place at county buildings as well as cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Drop off and pick-up practices have been updated as well as communications and training practices, all of which are aimed at keeping the relatively low infection rates where they are.
Health Human and Veteran’s Services Team Leader Renee Lukkason reported on Cass County’s health ranking within the state of Minnesota, and the news is not good. While Cass County did improve a little from the last county ranking report, it remains close to the bottom of health rankings in Minnesota.
Several factors are considered when calculating results, and Cass County ranks 86 out of 87 regarding health outcomes, and 83 out of 87 regarding health factors. While these numbers raise a number of concerns, the data used to compile these statistics is from three to four years of health stats and details from across the county. This is an ongoing and ever-changing analysis.
Probation Director Jim Schneider updated the board on the state of the probation department. Zoom meetings have become a new normal, but with the pandemic there has been no training and no new hires as a result of COVID-19. Field supervision is still paramount as well as trying to help people with addiction, which contributes to recidivism rates, and successful completion of probation protocols.
Schneider also reported that Probation Officer Travis Fisher received the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers Outstanding Performance award.
In other County business the board:
Approved a coronavirus relief fund certification form regarding supplemental funding to the county for loss of funds due to COVID-19 in the amount of $3.6 million dollars.
Approved new construction to install a unisex restroom on the second floor of the courthouse.
Approved the installation of secure door controls on first and second floor annex fire doors.
Approved a Wellness Court grant application.
