Cass County is still searching for a new recycling center site in Walker.
Since the recycling center at Walker Home Center closed June 1, the Y-Mart site has followed suit. Customers were overloading and abusing the site, so the owner closed it.
The recycling center at Southside in Hackensack is also being overwhelmed and may also close. Last Wednesday at 6 a.m., Waste Partners removed all the recyclables and was called at 3 p.m. to let them know they were full again. The bins were dumped twice in one day.
If a location is not found in Walker and the site closes in Hackensack, local residents will have to take their recyclables to the Transfer Station that is located 3 miles north of Hackensack.
The Transfer Station is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The county needs about 15,000 square feet for a total of 12 containers to hold paper, cardboard and bottles.
Cass County works with communities and neighborhoods to provide hauling and disposal or recycled materials at no additional cost, but relies on the community to provide a suitable collection site.
Why isn’t the county doing curbside recycling?
