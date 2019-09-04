Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker will be conducting a flag ceremony for the public to attend at the Veterans Podium on the north lawn of the Cass County Courthouse Sept. 11.

Schedule of events

9 a.m. — Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker Honor Guard posts the colors

9:01 a.m. — Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Nancy Wagner/opening remarks/ prayer

9:05 a.m. — Cass County Sheriff’s Honor Guard posts and unfolds flag

Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard will fire three rounds and play Taps and Cass County Sheriff’s Honor Guard refolds flag

9:10 a.m. — Thirty seconds of siren will sound, followed by 30 seconds of silence.

9:11 a.m. — Flag lowered to half-staff by the Walker Area Joint Fire Department.

9:12 a.m. — Ceremonial cannon salute

The flag will fly at half-staff for the remainder of the day.

