Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker will be conducting a flag ceremony for the public to attend at the Veterans Podium on the north lawn of the Cass County Courthouse Sept. 11.
Schedule of events
9 a.m. — Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker Honor Guard posts the colors
9:01 a.m. — Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Nancy Wagner/opening remarks/ prayer
9:05 a.m. — Cass County Sheriff’s Honor Guard posts and unfolds flag
Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard will fire three rounds and play Taps and Cass County Sheriff’s Honor Guard refolds flag
9:10 a.m. — Thirty seconds of siren will sound, followed by 30 seconds of silence.
9:11 a.m. — Flag lowered to half-staff by the Walker Area Joint Fire Department.
9:12 a.m. — Ceremonial cannon salute
The flag will fly at half-staff for the remainder of the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.