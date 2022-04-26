The Cass County Board met April 5 to discuss some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding and to discsuss ARPA grant applications.
Administrator Josh Stevenson gave an update on the ARPA grant funding. Cass County is scheduled to receive approximately $5.8 million. The amount spent to date is nearly $3.8 million. He also reported that the total amounts available for direct cash assistance, home health and learning and county public service projects have been spent.
Stevenson noted that funds are available for infrastructure, workforce housing, childcare capacity and some other qualified uses.
The following applications were approved.
Kevin Pelkey, executive director of Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity (LAHFH), presented an ARPA grant application for consideration.
LAHFH would like to add affordable workforce housing stock in Cass Lake by committing to build four to five homes a year over at least two years with the intention to find sustainable resources. He also reported the need to fund approximately $130,000 per unit for eight to 10 units in a two year period totaling $1.1 to 1.3 million.
LAHFH has requested $50,000 from the Initiative Foundation. Another funding request was submitted to the McKnight Foundation for an additional $250,000. The total project cost is $1.5 million with $250,000 in ARPA funds requested from Cass County.
Wild Roots Early Learning Center owner Morgan Dabill presented an ARPA grant application to the board. She had applied for ARPA grant funds at the end of 2021 when she was in the beginning stages of planning the new childcare center. At that time she was uncertain what the final project cost would be estimated earlier at $400,000. The county previously awarded her 20 percent up to $80,000 of the estimated $400,000. The final project cost is now $850,000 due to the rising costs of construction, materials and equipment.
Dan Pflugshaupt, president of Eagle Lake Realty, presented an ARPA grant for consideration. He is applying for $6,800 to update the HVAC system to provide filtered sanitized air in the newly renovated work area for employees. He would like to add a window to the current space to create better air flow. They would like to upgrade their technology to adapt to the pandemic and the need for remote video calls for staff and clients.
Brittany’s Floral owner Brittany Lynch and Margie Ryan presented an ARPA grant for consideration. They would like to move the checkout area outside during the busy summer months to minimize close personal contact inside the building. They are requesting $15,000 to purchase supplies for an outdoor check out area, upgraded QuickBooks payroll system and to purchase a dependable vehicle for deliveries that have almost doubled during the pandemic.
Hackensack Legion Commander Rob Arkulary presented an ARPA grant for consideration. He reported that the American Legion Post 202 lost business due to the pandemic and finding employees has been a challenge. They want to add a 24 by 53 foot addition, updating the roof, plumbing, electrical and concrete walls. Post 202 is a non-profit and is required to give 30 percent of revenues back to the community. The request was for $30,000.
In other business the Board:
Approved a bid to replace the HVAC system at the Land Department in Backus from Up North Plumbing and Heating for a total of $167,750 and authorized additional funding for electrical work not to exceed $22,000 plus additional funding for contractor oversight not to exceed $6,000. Two higher bids were submitted for $305,765 and $211,584.
Approved a request to replace the county’s data Storage Area Network (SAN). A network of disks that is accessed by a group of servers. A SAN is typically deployed to consolidate storage. The project will be paid for with ARPA funds, the cost will be $76,245.92.
Approved a request to add a data storage offsite replication site. This project will be paid for with ARPA funds.
Approved a request to solicit bids for the Deep Portage Environmental Learning Center roof project.
Heard the Health, Human and Veterans Services Team Leaders Jeri Seegmiller and Tammey Stacey present the 2021 annual report. Veterans claims were up slightly from 2020.
Heard Probation Director Jim Schneider present the 2021 Screening Team report.
