The March TRIAD meeting will be Tuesday starting at noon at the Hackensack Hub.
There will be a potluck followed by the regular meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Dan Tupy is the guest speaker and will talk about what an Ombudsman is and what they can offer.
TRIAD is Senior Citizens, Law Enforcement and Community Groups working together to enhance senior safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.