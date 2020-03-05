The March TRIAD meeting will be Tuesday starting at noon at the Hackensack Hub.

There will be a potluck followed by the regular meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Dan Tupy is the guest speaker and will talk about what an Ombudsman is and what they can offer.

TRIAD is Senior Citizens, Law Enforcement and Community Groups working together to enhance senior safety.

