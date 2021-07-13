Cass County is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan. Currently the county is soliciting public input for inclusion into the draft plan update and would welcome comments using an online survey.
The Plan serves as a foundation for the county’s Planning Commission on which to make difficult land use decisions that can affect property owners in Cass County.
Cass County needs to hear from you about what you care about most in the region. Please review the Draft Plan, located on the “What’s New” section of the county website at www.co.cass.mn.us and complete the online survey.
You may also stop at the Environmental Services Department office or call for a copy of the plan and survey and return your comments and survey to the ESD office. This is your chance to provide input on the direction you think our great county should be headed.
Please provide your completed survey or comments to CASS County ESD by Aug. 9.
