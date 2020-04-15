Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson presented a Resolution at the April 7 meeting declaring a local state of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution will help Cass County access relief aid funding as additional spending is required during emergencies for things such as additional payroll for employees working overtime, masks, gloves, and other needs.
Stevenson reported that 70 percent of the county workforce is working from home and that teleconferencing has replaced most in-person meetings. Increased unemployment benefit requests will result in more county services needed. He also noted that limited access to county buildings will continue through April 21, while court and court proceedings will continue.
Election Administrator Sharon Anderson reported on the March 3, 2020 presidential primary, noting a 24 percent turnout of registered Cass County voters.
Anderson reported that 49.5 percent of votes were cast by mail or absentee ballot. She also noted a mail-in and absentee ballot rejection rate of 7.9 percent, which was slightly higher than normal, adding that this was likely due to voter distaste for having to declare their political party preference.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented property tax payment concerns and problems that would occur if these payments are postponed due to the pandemic. These could include statutory requirements on property tax statements, mailing dates, due dates to pay without penalty by property class, and county obligations for uncollected penalties.
Norikane also reported statutory requirements regarding abatements including penalties, interest and required notice to schools and municipalities, and noted the potential impacts on these entities and partners like Region 5 and the Kitchigami Regional Library system, if tax revenue streams are postponed.
The Board directed staff to put together a plan that addresses these issues, in the form of a resolution to present for Board consideration. Commissioners requested that the plan provide relief for as many taxpayers as possible. They also asked that staff check with schools and other taxing districts regarding the potential impact on their operations if tax distributions are delayed.
In other business the board:
Approved roadway striping contract to Traffic Marking Service in the amount of $72,118.
Approved aggregate surfacing contract to Swenson Aggregate and Construction in the amount of $353,921.
Approved aggregate surfacing contract to Reierson Construction in the amount of $992,449.
Approved a capital equipment improvement plan regarding new steam pressure washers for the Highway Department to replace aging equipment.
