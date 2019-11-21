CASS LAKE — Homicide has been ruled as the cause of death of a 19-year-old Cass Lake man.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that on Nov. 18 at 5:53 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call at a Cass Lake residence where deputies located a deceased adult male. An investigation was immediately initiated with the assistance of the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The victim was later identified as Brandon Morgan Jr., 19, of Cass Lake. A 15-year-old male has been taken into and formal charges are pending. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office; the investigation is ongoing.

