A one-vehicle crash in Wilkinson Township Friday night claimed the life of a Cass Lake woman.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 11:49 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle crash on 140th St. NW in rural Cass Lake.
Deputies and responders arrived on scene and located a single motor vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, that had left the roadway striking a tree. A 34-year-old Cass Lake woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. The female was the only occupant of the vehicle.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.
Assisting on scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Ambulance and the Cass Lake Fire Department.
