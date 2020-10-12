This November, voters in Cass County will head to the polls to elect, among other positions, supervisors for the Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
Positions on this year’s ballot will include those representing Nomination Districts 2, 3 and 4.
Nomination District 2 includes the townships of Byron, Meadowbrook, Homebrook, Becker, May, Fairview, Sylvan and the cities of East Gull Lake and Lakeshore.
Nomination District 3 includes the townships of Hiram, Birch Lake, Woodrow, Wabedo, Deerfield, Powers, Ponto, Blind Lake, Pine River and Barclay Townships.
Nomination District 4 includes the townships of Torrey, Salem, Gould East, Boy Lake East, Rogers, Slater, Trelipe, Thunder Lake, Crooked Lake, Beulah, Smoky Hollow, Lima, Remer, Boy River, Inguadona and several unorganized townships in the Northeast portion Cass County.
The nominating districts and candidates running for election this year include:
• Ken LaPorte, District 2 (incumbent)
• Jim Ballenthin, District 3 (incumbent)
• David Peterson, District 4 (incumbent)
• Mardi Harder, District 4
Supervisor terms are staggered so either two or three supervisors are up for election every two years. They hold monthly business meetings and attend various conferences throughout the year.
SWCDs are special purpose units of government that manage and direct natural resource management programs at the local level. Districts work in both urban and rural settings to carry out a program for the conservation, use, and development of soil, water, and related resources.
SWCD Supervisors serve four-year terms and meet monthly, discussing the business of the SWCD, distributing state grant allocations to landowners, setting conservation priorities and coordinating conservation efforts with other local units of government and state agencies.
SWCD Supervisors are not paid a salary; however, they do receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.
“As district manager of the Cass SWCD, I can attest to supervisors having told me how rewarding it is to serve on the SWCD board. They play an important role in addressing a wide variety of resource management issues aimed at protecting and improving water quality, properly managing wetlands, and preventing soil erosion,” said John Ringle. “Our employees work with landowners and other units of government, in both rural and urban settings, to provide financial and technical assistance for these efforts.”
Learn more about SWCD elections and the work of the SWCD by visiting the website at http://www.co.cass.mn.us/government/county_directory/soil_and_water_conservation_district/home.php
Article was submitted by John Ringle, Cass Soil and Water Conservation District district manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.