Tony Likens, owner of Musky House Marine in Longville, has been awarded the Decontamination Partner of the Year by the Cass SWCD Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) program.
The award was presented in recognition of the Musky House’s outstanding partnership as a watercraft decontamination location. Musky House has been a vital partner in the Cass AIS decontamination program since 2017.
“It’s important to have strong partners like Musky House to give boaters more opportunities to decontaminate their watercrafts when going from lake to lake to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. We really appreciate the work Tony, and the entire Musky House team does to help keep Minnesota lakes and streams safe,” says Dana Gutzmann, Cass County AIS Lake Technician.
Decontamination plays a critical aspect in AIS prevention. In 2021, nearly 700 watercrafts were decontaminated in Cass County by multiple partners, helping to prevent the spread of harmful AIS including zebra mussels and invasive aquatic plants including starry stonewort. In 2021, nearly 27,000 inspections were conducted by Cass inspectors. Outreach messages reached tens of thousands of residents and visitors through materials distributed at restaurants, bars, resorts, lake associations, VRBOs, local meetings and public events. This investment in prevention has been made possible through a broad partnership of groups including the DNR, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, many lake associations, resorts, townships, and law enforcement.
Watercrafts need to be decontaminated if they have been in a waterbody for 24 hours or more, if they are unable to dry for five days before going to a new waterbody, if they have water that cannot drain fully, or if they have stuck-on plants, mud, or zebra mussels. Other area businesses that participate in the decontamination program are Prososkis All Care, Dock Guys, and the Dock Shop. Many free decontamination locations can be found on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/decon.
A watercraft decontamination is conducted by trained staff who use hot water to kill aquatic invasive species. This process includes a low flow soak of the hull, a motor flush, and flushing of live wells, baitwells, and ballast tanks when applicable. If necessary, a high-pressure rinse of the hull can be used to remove attached zebra mussels.
The Cass County AIS Program works progressively to prevent, slow, and minimize the impacts of AIS throughout Cass County and the State of Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.