Pictured at the recognition are (from left) Jennifer O’Neill, AIS detector; Dave Peterson, District 4 SWCD supervisor; Tony Likens of Musky House; Dana Gutzmann, Cass County AIS lake technician; Barbara Keinath, AIS detector; and Rich Hess Association, ...
Photo submitted

Tony Likens, owner of Musky House Marine in Longville, has been awarded the Decontamination Partner of the Year by the Cass SWCD Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) program.

The award was presented in recognition of the Musky House’s outstanding partnership as a watercraft decontamination location. Musky House has been a vital partner in the Cass AIS decontamination program since 2017.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments