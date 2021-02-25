The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents the third in its spring online learning series with area historian Cecelia McKeig detailing “History of Ah- Gwah-Ching.”
The program is offered free of charge on YouTube and may be accessed any time during March or April by visiting HCLL’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn or by typing in the direct link https://youtu.be/jkXgyrn4ddE
Ah-Gwah-Ching near Walker was the first tuberculosis sanatorium in the state. Started in 1907, it was the model for all the other county sanatoriums. Because it only accepted patients who had a chance of recovery, there was a lot of social and cultural interaction among the patients and staff — plays, skits, carriage rides, boating, sleigh rides and romance. The audience will hear of individual experiences as well as learn the ways in which Ah-Gwah-Ching and its mission evolved through the decades.
McKeig presents many historical photos as she explains some of the little-known aspects of a once-familiar but now-closed facility. The program was selected by the HCLL board for online viewing because it was well-attended when presented live in 2018 and was highly rated.
McKeig has presented numerous historical programs for Beltrami County Historical Society and for HCLL. She has written several books about area history and is currently preparing a book about the history of Cass Lake resorts.
