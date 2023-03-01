Deep Portage Learning Center is turning 50! Celebrate at our campus April 22 with outdoor activities for all ages, delicious food, raffle prizes, and live music featuring upbeat tunes by The Soul Shack.
Join old and new friends as we invite the local community as well as former and current board members, staff, volunteers, students, campers and supporters for a fun-filled day at Deep Portage as we honor our first 50 years and look forward to our next 50 years.
Activity stations will be open from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. including rock climbing, orienteering, archery, birding, renewable energy tours, and more. The planned activities will be followed by a short program celebrating Deep Portage’s 50 years. The Soul Shack then takes the stage and plays some of our favorite rock and funk music from yesterday and today with incredible vocals, guitar, drums, and horn section until approximately 6 p.m.
This event is open to all ages. No cover charge or admission fee. RSVP online at www.deep-portage.org/public-programs so that we can accurately plan for those that will be joining us. Free will donations in honor of our 50th Anniversary will graciously be accepted.
Sponsors, prizes, and more information will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event. Interested businesses and organizations are welcome to email Lindsay at lindsay@deepportage.org
Through the exploration of woods, water, and wildlife, Deep Portage Learning Center prepares and inspires learners of all ages to sustain and celebrate our natural world. Each year, Deep Portage offers a variety of programs including school field trips and summer camps. Our 11 miles of hiking trails are open year-round.
