Deep Portage Learning Center is turning 50! Celebrate at our campus April 22 with outdoor activities for all ages, delicious food, raffle prizes, and live music featuring upbeat tunes by The Soul Shack.

Join old and new friends as we invite the local community as well as former and current board members, staff, volunteers, students, campers and supporters for a fun-filled day at Deep Portage as we honor our first 50 years and look forward to our next 50 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments