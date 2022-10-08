Everyone is invited to take part in Happy Dancing Turtle’s Fall Bingo Scavenger Hunt.
The challenge is to take photos of items listed on the bingo card and submit them either online or via email. You may join this no-cost adventure at any time, and you must submit all your photos by Nov. 1.
This all-ages activity encourages observation and seeing different aspects of our environment. There are 24 items in total, ranging from visit a pumpkin patch or apple orchard to finding a cone shape in nature. Maybe there’s a friendly challenge within your family or with friends to see who can get the most bingos?
Complete one row on the card and submit photos to be eligible to receive a prize. The more photos you submit and the more bingos you find, the more chances you will have to win a bigger prize. Individual photos will also be recognized in the categories of essence of autumn, spookiest and geology rocks. Read all the rules and view the Bingo Card at: bit.ly/Fall22Card. Ready to register? Use this link: bit.ly/Fall22BSH
With headquarters in Pine River as well as a hub in the Driftless Region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
