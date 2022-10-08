Bingo scavenger hunt participant Tyra T. of Baxter took this fall 2021 photo.
Photo submitted

Everyone is invited to take part in Happy Dancing Turtle’s Fall Bingo Scavenger Hunt.

The challenge is to take photos of items listed on the bingo card and submit them either online or via email. You may join this no-cost adventure at any time, and you must submit all your photos by Nov. 1.

