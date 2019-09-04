Longville will celebrate Oktoberfest with a two day festival featuring food, fun and games, arts and crafts.
Just like in Germany, Oktoberfest, Longville-style, actually starts in mid-to-late September; this year, Sept. 12 and 14.
Sept. 12
• Oktoberfest opening reception with Wine and Cheese — Gallery of New Creations Arts Learning Center on Main Street, 4-6 p.m.
Sept. 14
• Fall Festival at Salem Lutheran Church — Bazaar, Bake Sale, Lunch, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
• Pie Sale — downtown, sponsored by the Longville Chamber — Starts at 11 a.m. and runs until the pies are all gone.
• Arts and Crafts, plus music by Tim and Jan Marr — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown
• “Happy Hour” (comes early at Oktoberfest!) — noon-2 p.m. at the Docksider
• German food — served on Main Street, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., by the Longville Lions, featuring the Wabedo Inn’s famous goulash soup recipe, quarter pound hot dogs with sauerkraut and potato salad. Sponsored by the Longville Lions.
• Scavenger Hunt — Runs from noon-2 p.m. “Hunters” should meet at the Longville Chamber building next to the Post Office at 11:45 a.m. for boundaries and rules.
Several special rocks, painted by artists at WHA School and donated by Northland Monument, have been hidden in the downtown Longville area. Boundaries are City Hall to the north, Longville Motel to the south, Patrick’s Fine Dining to the west and Longville Builder’s Supply to the east.
Prizes include an Echo Dot, original painting by Tom Kutschied, gift certificates, sweatshirts and many more.
• Oktoberfest Food and Music — Patrick’s Fine Dining, 5-11 p.m., featuring German specials and a full menu.
For more information about Oktoberfest in Longville, email chamber@longville.com
