Mark your calendars for Aug. 3 and plan on a full day of family fun at Walker Bay Day.
This annual event at Walker City Park is a celebration of the northern community, culture and life on the lake.
A celebration of the community. Stop and think about that for a moment. All those items we treasure about life in Walker, Minnesota, a chance to share what we love about this community with visitors.
Healthy Lifestyles: This year’s event starts with a 5K Run/Walk along the lake — there’s no better way to start the day. Head on over to the beach to participate in the kids fishing clinics, Sailing Daze demonstrations and Minnesota Women’s Fly Fishing. Cool off with a jump in the lake at the City Beach.
Culture and Art: At noon, dancers from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe kick off the main events with a pow wow exhibition. Bring out your inner artist and create a painting at the Traveling Art Pub booth or get a team together and enter the sandcastle competition. Area crafters will also have their art on display in the center of the Walker Bay Days site.
Family Fun: The Big Dig will be back, along with the inflatables and kid’s games, face painting and bingo — all putting big smiles on the faces of children. Meet some friendly reptiles up close at the RAD Zoo. At 1:30 pm, enjoy the music of Kids Konnection, local musicians who bring fun songs and crazy hats to the stage!
Great food and more music: The Walker Legion will be cooking up great food throughout the day — another way to support the community. At 2:30 p.m., join the ice cream making to eat with your Smokey Bear 75th birthday cake.
Community: The best part of Walker Bay Day is really the amazing group of people who pull together to celebrate the community. From the Leech Lake Area Chamber to local businesses, school sports clubs, retirees and talented artists, it is the people who make this event unique. Showing the best of Walker not only Aug. 3, but throughout the year!
For more information or to learn how you can join in, contact the Leech Lake Area Chamber at (218) 547-1331.
