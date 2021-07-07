The Walker Fourth of July Parade, organized and sponsored by the Walker Lions, brought out thousands of people.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Walker Fourth of July Parade, organized and sponsored by the Walker Lions, brought out thousands of people. The kiddie parade began at 1:30 p.m. with the float parade following. The Walker Legion Post 134 Honor Guard led the main parade with Heather Cruse singing the national anthem.

