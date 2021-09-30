A Celebration of Life in memory of Judge Earl Maus will be held Oct. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Chase on the Lake.
Maus, a lifelong public servant, passed away Feb 10 at his home in Minneapolis.
Maus’ career included working as Cass County attorney in Walker for over 20 years and then as a Ninth District Court Judge in Brainerd for 11 years. In his work he was recognized for his integrity and compassion. He argued a winning case at the United States Supreme Court, served as President of the Minnesota County Attorneys’ Association, received the MCAA’s Johnson Distinguished Service Award, and was integral in the creation of the area’s Drug Court.
