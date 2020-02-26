Get in the spring spirit with Laura MacKenzie’s delightful program of traditional wind-powered music.
Using an array of instruments, including wooden flutes, whistles, concertina, bagpipes, gemshorn, and voice, you will be given a special opportunity to hear and learn about the rich heritage of Celtic music. MacKenzie will perform at the Walker Library March 6 from 2 to 3 p.m.
MacKenzie has learned from many tradition bearers on both sides of the Atlantic, and has herself been recognized as a Master Folk Artist (Minnesota State Arts Board). She has been lauded as a “Celtic music wizard” by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and a “High priestess of Celtic music,” by Minnesota Public Radio.
In a program intriguing to both youth and adults, learn how air is transformed into music and what makes the airs, dance tunes, and songs truly “Celtic.”
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
