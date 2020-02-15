Census-taker recruiting events will be held Feb. 19 and Feb. 28.
The Feb. 19 event will be held at the Cass County Courthouse Annex, Commissioners’ Board Room, in Walker, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Feb. 28 event will be held at the Cass County Land Department, 218 Washburn Ave., Backus.
The 2020 Census jobs provide great pay of $19 per hour with a flexible schedule, weekly pay, and paid training.
Applicants must be age 18 or older and have a legal work permit in the United States.
For questions, call (218) 556-4719 or 556-0887.
