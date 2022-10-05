BRAINERD — Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announces the fall and winter line-up for their 2022-23 season.

Between October through January, the Performing Arts Center will present artists of local and national renown through its Cultural Arts Series and produce a joyful slate of plays with Brainerd Community Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.clcperformingarts.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments