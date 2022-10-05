BRAINERD — Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announces the fall and winter line-up for their 2022-23 season.
Between October through January, the Performing Arts Center will present artists of local and national renown through its Cultural Arts Series and produce a joyful slate of plays with Brainerd Community Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.clcperformingarts.com
Paula Poundstone, known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit, performs at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts Oct. 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets starting at $30.
Brainerd Community Theatre presents Neil Simon’s classic coming-of-age comedy, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” in the Chalberg Theatre Oct. 25-27 and Nov. 1-3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7. Tickets cost between $10 to $15.
The Midtown Men perform live in concert at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Join stars from the original Broadway cast Nov. 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets starting at $25.
Brainerd Community Theatre presents the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” in the Dryden Theatre Dec. 13-15. A pre-show dessert reception, included with all tickets, begins at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 and the show beginning at 7. Tickets between $10 to $15. Family package of four tickets available for $45.
The “Rock & Roll XMAS Spectacular,” the most requested holiday show in PAC history, performs at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts Dec. 16. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.
GreatWorks Theatre Company performs “Mytholomania!” at the Chalberg Theatre Jan. 14. Doors open at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. respectively. Tickets between $5-$15. Family package of four tickets available for $35.
OboeBass! performs at the Dryden Theatre Jan. 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7. Free ticket reservations open Dec. 23.
Brainerd Community Theatre presents “9 to 5, the Musical,” at the Chalberg Theatre Jan. 24-26 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets between $10 to $17.
