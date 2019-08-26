The Central Lakes Corvette Club will enliven and enhance Ethnic Fest 27 with their purring, gleaming beauties.
With about 120 members, Central Lakes Corvettes are located statewide; from Walker to Little Falls, Alexandria to Minneapolis and beyond.
A good percentage of club members is expected to take part in the Ethnic Fest Parade Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. — although some may not make a decision until the last minute!
They will also be on display at Walker City Park from noon-3 p.m.; with models from the 1950s through today.
The car display is also open to street cars, customs and more. This is a show only; no competition trophies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.