Members of the Central Lakes Corvette Club in the 2018 Ethnic Fest parade.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Central Lakes Corvette Club will enliven and enhance Ethnic Fest 27 with their purring, gleaming beauties.

With about 120 members, Central Lakes Corvettes are located statewide; from Walker to Little Falls, Alexandria to Minneapolis and beyond.

A good percentage of club members is expected to take part in the Ethnic Fest Parade Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. — although some may not make a decision until the last minute!

They will also be on display at Walker City Park from noon-3 p.m.;  with models from the 1950s through today.

The car display is also open to street cars, customs and more. This is a show only; no competition trophies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments