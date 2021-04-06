The Job Fair ’21 will be held virtually April 13 using a computer or smart phone. On that day, simply go to leech-lake.com and follow the path to a potential new career.
The event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m., is designed for anyone interested in, part-time, full-time or seasonal employment. Local businesses from the Walker, Hackensack and Longville area will be in attendance to interview and even hire new employees then or after further interviews. The Job Fair is a convenient, one-stop hiring experience where many employers are in the same location.
“The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is once again proud to be hosting this opportunity for anyone in need of a job, upgrading a current job or hiring a new person for their business,” said Leech Lake Chamber Executive Director and President Cindy Wannarka. For more information, contact the chamber at (218) 547-1313 or info@leech-lake.com
“We bring together job seekers and employers of the Walker and Leech Lake area. Job opportunities at the fair will include sales, services, skilled and unskilled labor, health care, mechanical, bookkeeping, information technology, clerical, management, trainees and more,” added Job Fair Committee member Joe Sherman.
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, Walker Rotary Club and community volunteers are working to provide local businesses and potential employees with a positive experience. Job Fair ‘21 is made possible by contributions from Bank Forward, First National Bank North, Walker Rotary, Thrivent, Cass County Economic Development Corp., American National Bank, and NEI Bottling. Job Skills coaches will be available for job seekers wanting assistance with a job application or resume.
Businesses interested in participating in Job Fair ’21, should contact the Chamber as soon as possible. There is room for only 30 businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.