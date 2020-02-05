Pictured is the Walker office staff.
Photo submitted

Business After Hours was held at CHI St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Jan. 16 in Walker. It was a great turnout considering the wind chills were below zero. The next Business After Hours will be held Feb. 27 at Von Hanson’s  Sausage Haus. Pictured is the Walker office staff.

