A rural Remer house fire early Friday morning claimed the life of a 1-year-old child while four others were able to escape the blaze.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 1:46 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a house fire in the area of Ghe We Zance Lane in Boy Lake Township. Deputies arrived and found a residential duplex engulfed in fire. Deputies began checking the residence, which was filled with smoke and fire. Deputies were able to locate one adult female who was in a bedroom in the residence and quickly got her out from the residence safely.

The Longville Fire Department, Federal Dam Fire Department and Remer Fire Department arrived on scene and began to extinguish the fire. Authorities located a 1-year-old juvenile male inside the residence deceased.

The investigation indicates that an adult female and three children were able to escape the fire prior to responders arriving. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the fire investigation continues with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

