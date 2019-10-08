The fifth annual Laporte-Benedict Lions Club Chili Cook-Off will be held Nov. 8, 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.
All proceeds will benefit Luke Ewert in his fight against non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
Luke is a hard-working husband, father and youth group leader, among many more titles. Join us to support Luke, his family and help defray ongoing cancer-kicking medical costs.
Chili entries are $12 per chili and include chili registration, tastings, beverage and voting. Tasting and voting is $5 per person and includes tastings, beverage and voting.
First place prize for the best chili is $100; second place, $50; and third place, $25.
To register your chili, email: laportebenedictlionsclub@gmail.com; call (218) 760-5866, or Facebook us at Laporte-Benedict Lions Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.