The fifth annual Laporte-Benedict Lions Club Chili Cook-Off will be held Nov. 8, 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.

All proceeds will benefit Luke Ewert in his fight against non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Luke is a hard-working husband, father and youth group leader, among many more titles. Join us to support Luke, his family and help defray ongoing cancer-kicking medical costs.

Chili entries are $12 per chili and include chili registration, tastings, beverage and voting. Tasting and voting is $5 per person and includes tastings, beverage and voting.

First place prize for the best chili is $100; second place, $50; and third place, $25.

To register your chili, email: laportebenedictlionsclub@gmail.com; call (218) 760-5866, or Facebook us at Laporte-Benedict Lions Club.

