Michelle and Josh are pictured with their First Business Dollar.
Photo submitted

Josh and Michelle May own and operate Chippewa Lodge Resort on Leech Lake and are a new member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is a member of the Anderson family that owns several resorts on Leech Lake, where she spent her summers growing up and helping out. Michelle’s career choices led her to discover her passion for customer service and she will be the smiling face that greets customers. Josh and Michelle have been married for 11 years, have six children and the prospect of owning Chippewa Lodge is a dream come true. Josh loves hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He is a successful business owner — building his own business from the ground up; and loves a challenge. As a couple, Josh and Michelle encompass many aspects of successful resort owners They have fresh ideas yet believe in traditional family values. Josh’s and Michelle’s fathers are excited to offer their expertise and assistance by bringing resort ownership, fishing and handyman experience with them. Chippewa Lodge was historically two neighboring resorts — Safe Harbor Resort and Chippewa Lodge — one on each side of a natural harbor. Eventually, the two resorts were merged into one large resort and named Chippewa Lodge Resort. Michelle and Josh are pictured with their First Business Dollar.

