Josh and Michelle May own and operate Chippewa Lodge Resort on Leech Lake and are a new member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is a member of the Anderson family that owns several resorts on Leech Lake, where she spent her summers growing up and helping out. Michelle’s career choices led her to discover her passion for customer service and she will be the smiling face that greets customers. Josh and Michelle have been married for 11 years, have six children and the prospect of owning Chippewa Lodge is a dream come true. Josh loves hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He is a successful business owner — building his own business from the ground up; and loves a challenge. As a couple, Josh and Michelle encompass many aspects of successful resort owners They have fresh ideas yet believe in traditional family values. Josh’s and Michelle’s fathers are excited to offer their expertise and assistance by bringing resort ownership, fishing and handyman experience with them. Chippewa Lodge was historically two neighboring resorts — Safe Harbor Resort and Chippewa Lodge — one on each side of a natural harbor. Eventually, the two resorts were merged into one large resort and named Chippewa Lodge Resort. Michelle and Josh are pictured with their First Business Dollar.
featured
Chippewa Lodge is new Chamber member
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.