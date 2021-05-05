CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest has announced developed campground opening dates for the 2021 season.
Dates vary by campground but most will be open in time for this year’s fishing opener on May 15. Due to various circumstances, the forest is not opening West Seelye Bay, Tamarack and Clubhouse developed campgrounds. For a full list of campground opening dates, visit the Forest’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa
The developed campgrounds, located on 12 of the forest’s more popular lakes, contain amenities that vary from electric hook-up, flush toilets and showers to rustic campgrounds with vault toilets and hand pumps. If visitors are seeking a more primitive experience, the forest also offers 68 designated dispersed campsites throughout the Forest.
Firewood is not provided in campgrounds, and campers are welcome to pick up dead and down wood for campfires around their campsite and the surrounding forest or purchase firewood from local stores and businesses.
Reservations for developed campgrounds can be made up to six months in advance via the Recreation.gov website or by calling (877) 444-6777.
Visitors are urged to continue taking the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local health and safety guidance. The USDA Forest Service encourages visitors to wear a mask on National Forest System lands where physical distancing cannot be maintained. These areas include but are not limited to, high-density developed recreation sites, congested trailheads, along popular hiking paths, and around visitor information boards, parking areas and shelters.
The recreation industry is a powerful driver of local and national economies. Across the country, outdoor recreation supports 7.6 million jobs and generates $887 billion in annual consumer spending. About $9 billion in annual spending is related to visits to national forests and grasslands.
Last fall, the Chippewa National Forest began a yearlong series of voluntary National Visitor Use Monitoring surveys to learn more about recreation use and related spending during visits to the forest and surrounding communities. Continuing through September, posted signs will mark survey locations where interviewers may invite visitors to share information about their experience on and around the forest.
Chippewa National Forest offices are currently offering virtual services. Please visit our website for the latest updates on our facilities. You can also receive updates by following us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
