CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest announces the closure of Forest Road (FR) 2794, Spear Fishing Road and FR 3648, the Pimushe Boat Access Road.
Spear Fishing Road closed Monday and scheduled to reopen Nov. 15, dependent on frozen ground conditions. Pimushe Boat Access Road will be closed until fishing opener to protect the road from damage during the seasonal thaw.
For more information, call (218) 835-4291.
