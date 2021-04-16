CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest is adjusting the allowable outdoor group size permitted on the Forest to 50 people or less, in accordance with the state of Minnesota guidelines that went into effect March 15.
Forest Order 09-03-21-02, limiting group size of up to 50 people outdoors is now in place. The new directive includes outdoor events, gatherings, recreation activities and group campsites on the national forest.
Visitors are urged to continue taking the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local health and safety guidance. Additionally, to support a safe and enjoyable experience for all, and consistent with CDC guidelines, and Executive Order 13991, the USDA Forest Service will encourage visitors to wear a mask on National Forest System lands where physical distancing cannot be maintained and, when an individual is likely to interact with others outside their household.
These areas include but are not limited to, high-density developed recreation sites, congested trailheads, along popular hiking paths, and around visitor information boards, parking areas and shelters.
Opportunities to camp and recreate on the Chippewa National Forest are plentiful, including backcountry sites and developed fee campgrounds to choose from. An online interactive map of recreation opportunities, including campsites is available on the Forest website. Visitors can also visit the forest website or call their local office to check the status of campgrounds and other forest facilities before heading out. While visiting the forest or any of your public lands, please remember to recreate responsibly.
For campsite reservations, visit www.recreation.gov or call (877) 444-6777. Occupancy size at campsites, including group sites, will be limited to site capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.
Chippewa National Forest offices are currently offering virtual services. Visit the website for the latest updates on facilities or receive updates by following them on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
