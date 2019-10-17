CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest invites members of the public to a free cup of coffee at its October “Coffee with a Cop” at the historic Forest Supervisor’s office Oct. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 200 Ash Avenue NW.
Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for community members and visitors to meet Kent Ledermann, Forest Law Enforcement officer, ask questions and learn more about their work on the Forest.
Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity to break down the barriers between officers and the citizens they serve. Coffee with a Cop helps build relationships, one cup at a time, and allows people to interact with local law enforcement in a friendly, relaxed environment.
For questions or more information call (218) 335-8600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.