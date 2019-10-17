CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest invites members of the public to a free cup of coffee at its October “Coffee with a Cop”  at the historic Forest Supervisor’s office Oct. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 200 Ash Avenue NW.

Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for community members and visitors to meet Kent Ledermann, Forest Law Enforcement officer, ask questions and learn more about their work on the Forest.

Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity to break down the barriers between officers and the citizens they serve. Coffee with a Cop helps build relationships, one cup at a time, and allows people to interact with local law enforcement in a friendly, relaxed environment.

For questions or more information call (218) 335-8600.

