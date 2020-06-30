CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest by means of a phased approach, will open additional developed campgrounds.
Scheduled to open Thursday are the following campgrounds, with existing reservations honored with first-come, first-served sites available:
• Noma Lake Campground
• Webster Lake Campground
• East Seelye Bay Campground
• Williams Narrows Campground
• North Star Campground
• Cut Foot Horse Camp
For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information on openings, visit the Forest’s website https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa
Existing reservations through Recreation.gov for campgrounds opening will be valid. Campers will be notified of any changes by email and/or text message from Recreation.gov
Visitors are reminded that Norway Beach Recreation Area will not be opening camping loops for the 2020 camping season. This decision is based on work related to the ongoing Norway Beach Redesign Project. The day use area, visitor center, picnic shelter and boat ramp are also currently closed until further notice.
The Forest Service is making every effort to expand access to recreation on a site-by-site basis within the context of CDC guidance and state and local government orders for residents. As staff and volunteers are being onboarded and COVID-19 prevention mitigations are being implemented, the Chippewa National Forest is continuing to implement its phased plans to provide public access to recreation sites.
The Forest Supervisor’s order limiting the size of groups of 10 people or less per group across the entire Forest remains in place until further notice. In alignment with this, Visitor Centers will remain closed, recreation event special use permits will not be issued, and large group gatherings are not permitted.
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html
Responsible recreation will help expand access to facilities, services and other opportunities. Certain services may still be unavailable, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly and to remain flexible.
Contact information for the Chippewa National Forest is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa
