Winnie, Knutson Dam, Stony Point and Mabel Lake campgrounds opened July 1 in the Chippewa National Forest.
Existing reservations through Recreation.gov for campgrounds opening will be valid. Campers will be notified of any changes by email and/or text message from Recreation.gov
Norway Beach Recreation Area will not be opening camping loops for the 2020 camping season. This decision is based on work related to the ongoing Norway Beach Redesign Project. The day use area at Norway Beach Recreation Area (NBRA) is now open with access to boating, beach area, picnic shelter and vault toilets; areas that are closed will be signed and fenced off. The visitor center will remain closed and running water is not available, please plan appropriately. Clubhouse Lake and Tamarack Point campgrounds and all visitor centers will remain closed at this time.
The Forest Supervisor’s order limiting the size of groups of 10 people or less per group across the entire Forest remains in place until further notice. In alignment with this, Visitor Centers will remain closed, recreation event special use permits will not be issued, and large group gatherings are not permitted.
The Forest Service is making every effort to expand access to recreation on a site-by-site basis within the context of CDC guidance and state and local government orders for residents. As staff and volunteers are being onboarded and COVID-19 prevention mitigations are being implemented, the Chippewa National Forest is continuing to implement its phased plans to provide public access to recreation sites.
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html
Responsible recreation will help expand access to facilities, services and other opportunities. Certain services may still be unavailable, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly and to remain flexible.
For a full list of open campgrounds and up-to-date information on openings, visit the Forest’s website https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa
