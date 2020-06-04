Select developed campgrounds in the Chippewa National Forest will open June 12 using a phased approach.
Opening in the first phase are Mosomo Point, O-Ne-Gum-E, Deer Lake, Winnie and South Pike Bay. All other developed campgrounds and recreation facilities will remain temporarily closed. For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information on openings, visit the Forest’s website https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa
Existing reservations through Recreation.gov for campgrounds opening in the first phase will be valid. Campers will be notified of any changes by email and/or text message from recreation.gov.
“We are looking forward to opening these sites for public use and enjoyment. Camping and recreating on the Chippewa National Forest is an activity individuals and families enjoy experiencing every summer,” stated Chippewa National Forest Supervisor Darla Lenz. “While we understand there is excitement from the public to return to recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe.”
At this time, visitors to the Chippewa National Forest are able to enjoy campfires, dispersed camping, access to trails/ trailheads and forest roads (identified on the motor vehicle use map) are open for scenic drives. Boat ramps are open to provide fishing access unless they are located within a closed campground. Remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and do not gather in groups of 10 or more.
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/about/prevention.html
Responsible recreation will help expand access to facilities, services and other opportunities. Certain services may still be unavailable, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly and to remain flexible.
Contact information for the Chippewa National Forest is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/chippewa/home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.