Chippewa National Forest officials reduced fire restrictions last Friday, allowing campfires only in developed campgrounds within the fire rings provided and maintained by the Forest Service.

The Developed campgrounds where campfires are permitted during current restrictions are:

Norway Beach Recreation Area:

Cass Lake Loop

Chippewa Loop

Norway Beach Loop

Wanaki Loop

Knutson Dam Recreation Area (Bimijiwan)

Webster Lake

Winnie

Clubhouse Lake

Deer Lake

East Seelye Bay

Mosomo Point

North Star

O-Ne-Gum-E

Williams Narrows

Cut Foot Horse Camp

Mabel Lake

Stony Point

South Pike Bay

Although use of charcoal grills is still prohibited on all Chippewa National Forest Land, use of compressed gas camp stoves is permitted. Tiki torches and wood burning stoves are prohibited. In addition, at U.S. Forest Service permitted Resorts, Recreation Residences, and Organizational Camps, campfires will be permitted.

These restrictions are meant to reduce the likelihood of human caused wildfire on the Forest and will be in effect until rescinded by the forest supervisor. Officials are continuously monitoring conditions and will adjust restrictions as needed.

Restrictions are also in effect on State and private lands protected by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Check with your local DNR office for current restrictions on lands protected by MN DNR or visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/

Remember that it is everyone’s responsibility to know what restrictions are in place when visiting public lands. For up-to-date information regarding forest closures or restrictions, please visit the forest’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa

