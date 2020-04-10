The Chippewa National Forest has announced an area of the Six Mile Lake Road (Forest Road 2127) is temporarily impassable to traffic.
A culvert has washed out on the east end of FR 2127, about 1 mile south of the intersection with Highway 2. The road will be temporarily impassable at this location until a contractor is able to make the needed repairs. Barricades are currently in place.
A culvert on the Speaker Truck Trail (Forest Road 2117) has also washed out making this specific location impassable to traffic. The road will be temporarily impassable at this location until a contractor is able to make the needed repairs. Barricades are currently in place.
For more information, leave a message for Jon Hodgson at (218) 335-8687.
The Anoway Trail Bridge, located about 2 miles west of Cass County Road 50 and approximately 1.5 miles east of the Shingobee Hills Recreation Area, is temporarily closed due to safety concerns. Repair work on the bridge will begin next week but with current COVID-19 protocols, a flexible schedule is needed to complete the project.
Forest engineering staff will keep the public informed on the status.
For more information on the bridge closure, leave a message at (218) 547-1044.
