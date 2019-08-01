BLACKDUCK — The Chippewa National Forest is seeking comments on the Forest-Wide Permanent Opening Management Project.
To assure your comments are fully considered during this scoping phase of the project, we request that you submit comments by Aug. 30.
The purpose of the project is to develop a management plan for the long-term maintenance and/or enhancement of high-quality permanent openings (POs). These openings are areas of land managed in order to create and maintain a wildlife habitat of grass, low shrub, and/or herbaceous ground cover. The project proposes to reduce the number of current PO’s from 4,103 to 513 and the managed acres from 7,313 to 1,223 across National Forest System lands within the Forest. Management would focus on high-quality POs that would benefit the native flora, fauna, ecosystems, and processes endemic to the lands within the Forest boundaries.
To assure your comments are fully considered during this scoping phase of the project, we request that you submit comments by August 30, 2019. Submit your comments electronically in a common file format (.doc, .docx, .pdf, .rtf, .txt) to: comments-eastern-chippewa@usda.gov with the subject line “Permanent Opening Project.” Please include your name, address, telephone number, and the title of the project with your comments. OR Mail your comments to the Blackduck Ranger District Office, Attn: District Ranger, Karen Lessard, 417 Forestry Drive, Blackduck, MN 56630. You can also submit your comments by fax to: (218) 835-3132.
For additional information about the public comment process or to receive a map of the project area, contact Karen Lessard at (218) 835-4291 or Karen.lessard@usda.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.