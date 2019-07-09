CASS LAKE — Summer naturalist programs are in full swing at the Chippewa National Forest Visitor Centers.
Visitors are invited to join naturalist Kasey Rankl at the Norway Beach Visitor Center and Maggie Petersen at the Cut Foot Sioux Visitor Center for fun and educational programs.
Naturalist programs are presented every Wednesday through Sunday at both sites, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Sundays through August, visitors are invited to a special Picnic with the Naturalist series. Picnic programs begin at noon.
Full Visitor Center schedules are available on the Chippewa National Forest website and are also posted on the Forest Facebook and Twitter pages. Naturalist programs are geared to all ages, and topics range from climate change and birding hikes to fish printing and water critter catching.
Along with the Cut Foot Sioux and Norway Beach Visitor Centers, families should also check out programs at the Edge of the Wilderness Discovery Center in Marcell.
For more information, call the Norway Beach Visitor Center at (218) 335-3076, the Cut Foot Sioux Visitor Center at (218z0 246-8233 or the Forest Supervisor’s Office at (218) 335-8600. Events are posted on social media at #ChippewaNF.
Norway Beach Visitor Center is located five miles east of the city of Cass Lake off Highway 2. Turn at the Norway Beach Recreation Area sign. Cut Foot Sioux Visitor Center is located 17 miles northwest of Deer River off Highway 46.
