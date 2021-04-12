The Chippewa Triathlon will return in 2021 and online registration has opened for the June 12 event.
The triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. at the MNDOT Rest Area, located on Highway 2 — east edge of the City of Cass Lake. The Chippewa Triathlon includes a 14-mile canoe route, 27-mile mountain bike course and 5-mile run, all through the Chippewa National Forest. The course follows the centuries-old “Pike Bay Connection.”
The Triathlon can be completed solo or as a team, and pre-registration required.
To meet MN Health Department and Forestry COVID requirements, masks and social distancing will be required before and after the race. To limit gatherings of no more than 50, there will be no pre-event spaghetti dinner or post-event meal this year.
Register online at www.chippewatriathlon.com
Register early and save money. The fee through April 15 is $55; April 16-May 5, $65; May 5-June 1, $70; and for late registration June 1-11, $75. The fee for age 15 and under is $25, with parent or guardian waiver signature by June 11.
Online registration closes June 11 at 11 a.m.
Packet pick-up is June 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cass Lake MNDOT Rest Area (same area where race begins). To receive your race number, a waiver must be signed.
