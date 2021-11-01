CROSSLAKE — ‘Tis the season for giving and receiving, and you can do both at The Crosslake Common Goods Christmas Boutique from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
Enjoy hot cider, cookies and live Christmas music while you shop in a winter wonderland! This will also be the first chance to see this year’s Christmas tree ball gown design, in addition to brand new Christmas displays throughout the store.
In preparation for the Boutique, the Common Goods location in Crosslake will be closed Nov. 11.
Common Goods is a trendy thrift store for the community-minded shopper, owned by Bridges of Hope. Common Goods offers high-quality goods at reasonable prices, including clothing, fashion accessories, casual and one-of-a-kind home furnishings, and unique furniture pieces. The store location is at 35562 County Road 16.
Bridges of Hope has been serving households in the Lakes Area since 2002. Bridges of Hope is a safety-net that provides additional support to empower people, bridge gaps and connect individuals and families to resources and services through collaborative partnerships and coordination of resources to promote stronger, healthier families. Bridges of Hope currently operates two Common Goods thrift stores: one in Baxter and one in Crosslake with plans to open a third location in Crosby. Profits from the stores support Bridges of Hope’s work in the community.
For more information, call Common Goods at (218) 692-7682 or visit www.commongoodsmn.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.