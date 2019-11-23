PARK RAPIDS — The seventh annual Christmas Sweets, Treats and Treasures will be held Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church located at 112 Park Avenue.
Sponsored by CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary, this event raises funds to enhance patient comfort and healing of those receiving care at CHI St. Joseph’s Health.
“This fundraiser includes a Cookie Walk featuring over 100 kinds of sweets and treats, Holiday Décor featuring gently used holiday treasures, a gift boutique, and a visit from Santa,” said event co-chair, Carol Machovsky.
The Cookie Walk includes thousands of cookies, bars and candies! Treats include many holiday specialty items such as lefse, krumkake, holiday breads, assorted cookie platters and fudge, just to mention a few. Cookies are sold by the pound. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
“Our cookies go very fast, so we encourage people to shop early to take advantage of the best selections,” said Sharon Meyer, event co-chair.
