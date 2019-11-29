Minnesota Christmas tree growers are hard at work creating hand-crafted wreaths, readying pre-cut trees, and prepping the grounds for cut-your-own.
Many tree farms will open the day after Thanksgiving with a wide variety available.
At Silver Bell Tree Farm in Apple Valley, owner Bill Brabec noted a trend. “Fraser Firs are getting more popular as the years go by. Second most popular would be the Balsam Fir,” he said.
Silver Bell Tree Farm has been providing locally grown Christmas trees to Minnesotans for over 30 years.
Beyond supporting the local economy, the Christmas tree industry also provides environmental benefits to the state of Minnesota. Christmas tree farms plant as many as three new seedlings for each tree that is cut down. As they grow, the trees act as a carbon sink: pulling carbon dioxide out of the air.
Additionally, the trees can provide habitat for wildlife. Local trees travel a short distance to the customer to maintain freshness and reduce their carbon footprint further. They can also be recycled after the holiday season.
Christmas tree farms also support holiday traditions and family fun. Many tree farms offer fun family activities such as sleigh rides, games, gift shops, and visits with Santa. They can also be a source for local gift ideas such as wreaths, garlands, ornaments, and holiday decorations.
“I enjoy seeing returning families each year. About 25-30 percent of our customers have been coming out for 10-15 years,” Brabec added.
The Minnesota Grown Directory lists more than 60 Christmas tree farms and retail tree lots. Customers can easily find a fresh, local Christmas tree using the directory at www.MinnesotaGrown.com or order a free printed copy by calling (888) TOURISM.
