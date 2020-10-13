CASS LAKE — Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov beginning Thursday.
Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/chippewa.
“For many families, venturing into a National Forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” said Lee Stewart, Acting Forest Supervisor. “For families creating new traditions, a trip to their local forest to cut their own Christmas tree may be a thrilling experience as they discover the joy of hiking through the forest in search of the perfect holiday centerpiece.”
The Forest Service decided to move permit sales to Recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors, as well as provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit for the Chippewa, visit Recreation.gov and search for Chippewa National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Chippewa National Forest Christmas tree permits can also be obtained through the mail by sending your request and payment made to USDA Forest Service ($5.00 per permit) to: Chippewa National Forest, Attn: Christmas Permit, 201 Minnesota Ave. East, Walker, MN 56484.
Cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.
