Residents of the Hackensack area can dispose of live Christmas trees and wreaths by putting them in the Hackensack City Park near the north pavilion.

The trees will be used to create a bonfire for Back to Hack Jan. 18, prior to the fabulous fireworks show over Birch Lake.

Place undecorated trees or wreaths in the pile and be sure to join in on all the fun during Back to Hack Jan. 17-19. The schedule of events can be found at www.hackensackchamber.com

