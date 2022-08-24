With the filing period closed as of Aug. 16, the rosters of candidates for area city council and school board elections on Nov. 8 are complete.
In the Walker mayoral race, incumbent Annie McMurrin faces challenger Jerecho Worth. Two incumbent councilors, Mary Beth Hansen and Jim Senenfelder have filed for another term, with no opposition.
In Hackensack, council seats held by Bruce Reeve and Jim Schneider are up for election; both have filed for another four -year term. John Chuba is the only candidate to file for a special election to fill the seat left vacant when councilor Lee Ann Marchwick moved away.
In Longville, Mayor Floyd “Jocko” Kline is running for another four-year term, as are councilors Phyllis Eck and Greg Gilsrud.
In Remer, incumbent councilors Diane Ammerman and David Anderson filed to run again. There also will be a special election to fill a vacant seat and the remainder of that term; Katelyn Edstrom is the only person who filed.
Akeley has three four-year council seats up for election but only two of the incumbents re-filed: Billy Krotzer and Dan Riggs. Nathan George did not file for another term, leaving that seat vacant.
In Laporte, Kimberly Himmelright filed for mayor, a two-year term. Tim Formo and Carolyn Hemphill filed for two four-year city council positions, and Audrey Johnson filled for a special election council seat to fill the remaining two years of a four-year term.
Turning to school board contests, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School has three four-year seats up for election. Candidates are Samantha Bialozynski; Kimberley Gendron; Ben Jacobson; Keane Johnson; and Shannon Pfeiffer. None of the incumbents (Barb Sherman, Nancy Freeman and Jarrod Mankie) filed for re-election.
A special election will be held to fill the remaining two years of board member Blake Nordin’s term, who has resigned. Tristan Ehlenfeldt is the only person to file.
At Northland Community Schools, Remer, three seats with four-year terms are up for election. Incumbents Aaron Ammerman, Tyler Seifert and Bill Walke have filed, along with James Dahl and Dave Kitchenhoff.
At Laporte School, three four-year seats are up for election Andrew Graham, Kari Beck and Courtney Weber have filed; no incumbents filed.
Incumbent Joe Jorland filed for the two-year seat.
