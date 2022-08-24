 With the filing period closed as of Aug. 16, the rosters of candidates for area city council and school board elections on Nov.  8 are complete.

In the Walker mayoral race, incumbent Annie McMurrin faces  challenger Jerecho Worth. Two incumbent councilors, Mary Beth Hansen and Jim Senenfelder have filed for another term, with no opposition.

