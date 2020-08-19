The filing period closed Aug. 11 for city, county and school district races. Candidates for county, state and national offices also filed earlier (deadline was June 2), to complete the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
In the city of Walker, the mayor and two council seats are on the ballot.
Tanya Baker and Annie McMurrin have filed for mayor; current mayor Jed Shaw did not file for re-election. Incumbent councilors Gary Wilkening and Char Moore also filed for re-election.
Hackensack also has the mayor and two council seats up for election. Current councilor Bill Kennedy has filed for mayor, as has former council member Gus Kaubisch. Filing for council are incumbent Lee-Ann Marchwick, Andrew Johnson and Char Wilkes.
In Cass Lake, incumbent mayor Hershel Ogema has filed for re-election. Two council seats will be on the ballot; incumbent Mike Hanson has filed, as have David Fineday Jr., Carla Jones-Leecy and Annie Sevenich.
In Longville, incumbent mayor Floyd “Jocko” Kline has filled for re-election; his opponent will be David Willard. Incumbents Nathan Tabaka and Neil Tobiason have filed for re-election to the council.
Remer mayor Mark Gravelle has filed for re-election, and Brandon Nelson and Rob Bullock have filed for the two council seats.
Akeley mayor Brian Hitchcock has filed for re-election and will face Dale Nelson.
Kristin Fake and Bobbie Wosika have filed for one four-year council seat, while Nathan George and Mark Hood are running for a second two-year council seat.
In Laporte, Patricia Gendron is running unopposed for mayor, while four candidates will vie for two council seats. They are Tim Formo, Justin Lindahl, Dwight Powell and Jeff Waller.
Four incumbents on the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board have all filed for re-election: Linda Arts, Blake Nordin, Lorie Stein and Victoria White.
At the Northland-Remer School District, five candidates will be running for four seats: Terry Gross, Linda Knox, Terry Nystrom, Kevin Olson and Marc Ruyak.
Cass Lake-Bena Schools has four seats up for election, and nine candidates have filed: Paul Andersen, Millie Baird, Bonita Brown-Desjarlais, Matt Erickson, Rebecca Graves, Luey Kane, Jamie Mitchell, Jennie Reyes and David Yates.
Laporte School Board has five seats up for election and five candidates. Candidates for the four four-year seats are John Seegmiller, Holly Wright, Jessica Howg, and George Taylor Jr. Joe Jorland has filed for the two-year seat.
The following candidates for county, state and national offices have filed.
Two of three Cass County commissioner seats up for election will be contested, while the third is uncontested.
In District 4, Incumbent Bob Kangas has filed for re-election. He will face Edward Nelson, who ran against him four years ago. Both are from Pine River.
In District 2, Incumbent Dick Downham of Boy River has filed for another term and will face off against Rick Haaland of Cass Lake.
District 3 incumbent Jeff Peterson of Hackensack has filed for re-election and will run unopposed.
Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom has filed for Ninth District Judge Seat 4. He faces incumbent Judge Chuck Halverson.
Cass County Soil and Water Supervisor candidates are Ken LaPorte, Dist. 2; James Ballenthin, Dist. 3; and Mardi Harder and David Peterson, Dist. 4.
In Hubbard County, incumbent Commissioners Charlene Christenson (Dist. 2) and Dan Stacey (Dist. 4) are running unopposed. Soil and Water Supervisors Donald Rettinger (Dist. 1) and Marcel Noyes (Dist. 2) have filed with no opposition, and no one has filed for the Dist. 3 Supervisor position.
In the Minnesota Legislature, Senate District 5 Sen. Justin Eichorn (R), Grand Rapids, will face Rita Albrecht (DFL) Bemidji.
In House District 5A, Rep. John Persell (DFL), Bemidji, will face Matt Bliss (R) of Pennington.
In House District 5B, incumbent Sandy Layman of Grand Rapids decided not to run for another term. Republican candidate Spencer Igo will face DFLer Joe Abeyta in that contest.
In Senate District 2, Sen. Paul Utke (R) will face Leonard Roy (DFL).
In House District 2A, Rep. Matthew Grossell (R) faces challenger Jeremiah Liend (DFL); and in District 2B, Rep. Steve Green (R) squares off against David Suby (DFL).
On the congressional level, House District 8 incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber (R) will face DFL candidate Quinn Nystrom.
In House District 7, incumbent Rep. Collin Peterson (DFL) will face Michelle Fischbach (R).
In the US Senate, Sen. Tina Smith (DFL) will face Jason Lewis (R).
