The City of Hackensack requests public input on a community survey that will help create community-developed goals and aspirations to guide future planning efforts for the Comprehensive Plan Update.

Comprehensive planning is an important tool for cities to guide future development of land to ensure a safe, pleasant, and economical environment for residential, commercial, industrial, and public activities.

If you live, work, play or visit in Hackensack, complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HWXTHGM

For updates and details about the Hackensack’s Comprehensive Plan process, including the project’s timeline, ways to participate, and survey link, visit www.regionfive.org/hackensack

You may also contact Tad Erickson at terickson@regionfive.org or (218) 894.6012.

