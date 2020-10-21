The City of Hackensack requests public input on a community survey that will help create community-developed goals and aspirations to guide future planning efforts for the Comprehensive Plan Update.
Comprehensive planning is an important tool for cities to guide future development of land to ensure a safe, pleasant, and economical environment for residential, commercial, industrial, and public activities.
If you live, work, play or visit in Hackensack, complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HWXTHGM
For updates and details about the Hackensack’s Comprehensive Plan process, including the project’s timeline, ways to participate, and survey link, visit www.regionfive.org/hackensack
You may also contact Tad Erickson at terickson@regionfive.org or (218) 894.6012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.